Pick n Pay details terms of R4bn rights offer
The rights offer is fully underwritten by Absa Bank, Rand Merchant Bank and Standard Bank.
11 July 2024 - 11:00
Pick n Pay has announced the terms of its rights offer to raise R4bn as part of its recapitalisation plan to get the business back to profitability.
The company will offer 252.2-million renounceable rights to subscribe for new Pick n Pay shares in the ratio of 51.11 rights offer shares for every 100 Pick n Pay ordinary shares held for a subscription price of R15.86 per rights offer share...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.