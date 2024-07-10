Pick n Pay to proceed with R4bn rights offer
The terms of the rights offer will be announced on July 11
10 July 2024 - 08:51
Pick n Pay is to proceed with its R4bn rights offer, after the necessary resolutions were approved by shareholders at the extraordinary general meeting on June 26.
The rights offer is part of the group’s recapitalisation plan to get the business back to profitability...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.