Clicks to dispose of shareholding in Unicorn Pharmaceuticals
Clicks Group CEO Bertina Englebrecht welcomed the resolution of the protracted legal process
01 July 2024 - 09:34
Clicks Group is to dispose of its shareholding in its pharmaceutical manufacturing subsidiary Unicorn Pharmaceuticals, and is confident the sale will be completed by the end of July.
The move follows the judgment by the Constitutional Court in March 2023 in the case of the Independent Community Pharmacy Association vs Clicks Group and the referral to the director-general of the department of health to determine sanction. ..
