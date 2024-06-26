Rainbow Chicken aims to rebuild business after making JSE debut
CEO Marthinus Stander aims to rebuild the chicken and feed businesses as best in class
26 June 2024 - 18:21
Poultry producer Rainbow Chicken on Wednesday made its debut on the JSE, after completing its unbundling from RCL Foods. Shares are set to start trading on July 1.
Remgro-owned RCL, one of SA’s biggest food companies, said earlier this year it would unbundle Rainbow. The poultry company, which stretches back to the 1960s, has a vast portfolio, operating 165 farms, 1,288 houses, eight hatcheries and three primary processing plants. The company also owns two other processing plants dedicated to added-value chicken products, and six animal feed mills...
