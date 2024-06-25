Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Growing SA’s consumer credit market

Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s business writer, Mudiwa Gavaza

25 June 2024 - 18:13
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

The consumer credit market in SA is fuelled predominantly by home loans and vehicle finance, which make up about 90% of the industry. Meanwhile, credit facilities or unsecured credit transactions, mainly in the retail space, make up about 10%. Business Day TV looked into the economics of SA’s consumer credit market and what it would take to grow it in a discussion with Business Day’s business writer, Mudiwa Gavaza.

