The consumer credit market in SA is fuelled predominantly by home loans and vehicle finance, which make up about 90% of the industry. Meanwhile, credit facilities or unsecured credit transactions, mainly in the retail space, make up about 10%. Business Day TV looked into the economics of SA’s consumer credit market and what it would take to grow it in a discussion with Business Day’s business writer, Mudiwa Gavaza.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Growing SA’s consumer credit market
Business Day TV spoke to Business Day’s business writer, Mudiwa Gavaza
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.