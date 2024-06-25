Takealot slams Shein, Temu for harming SA’s apparel sector
The Naspers-owned e-commerce group warns that the uneven playing field will deter investments in the sector
25 June 2024 - 11:51
Naspers-owned e-commerce group Takealot has accused Chinese firms Shein and Temu of hurting SA’s apparel sector, warning that investment could be deterred in the sector should the playing field not be levelled.
Naspers in its annual report published on Monday said the growing popularity of Shein and Temu was a threat to the country’s re-industrialisation and localisation efforts...
