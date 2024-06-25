Companies / Retail & Consumer

LVMH chair Bernard Arnault buys stake in luxury rival Richemont

The size of the shareholding in the owner of Cartier jewellery and Arnault’s intentions are unclear, report reads

25 June 2024 - 19:57
by John Revill and Mimosa Spencer
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Bernard Arnault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LVMH, pictured in France this year. Picture: Sarah Meyssonnier
Bernard Arnault, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LVMH, pictured in France this year. Picture: Sarah Meyssonnier

Zurich — French billionaire Bernard Arnault, Europe’s richest man and chair of high fashion to champagne group LVMH, has bought a stake in smaller luxury rival Richemont, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The exact size of the shareholding in the owner of Cartier jewellery and Arnault’s intentions are unclear, the report said.

Representatives of Arnault did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The report said the investment was small and part of a broader Arnault family-owned portfolio of investments in publicly listed companies.

Richemont, the shares of which rose 2.8% after the news, declined to comment. The company’s stock has gained 21% this year.

Paris-based LVMH, the brands of which include Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior fashion houses, watchmakers Hublot and Tag Heuer, and champagne maker Dom Perignon, has previously bought stakes in rivals.

The world’s biggest luxury company in 2010 revealed it had amassed a stake in Birkin bag maker Hermes.

Hermes’ family owners reacted by binding their holdings, and LVMH eventually relinquished its stake in 2014.

Richemont could also prove a hard target to take over, if that is Arnault’s intention.

The company, which also owns Swiss watchmakers IWC, Piaget and Jaeger-LeCoultre, is controlled by chair Johann Rupert via a combination of two categories of shares that gives him 51% of the voting rights.

Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Jon Cox said the investment seemed to be more a personal stake of the Arnault family, though he noted Bernard Arnault’s admiration of Richemont’s jewellery businesses.

“Arnault has made no secret that he thinks Richemont’s Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels are two world-class brands and I am sure LVMH is interested and has the financial resources to do a deal,” Cox said.

“However, Richemont’s Johann Rupert has repeatedly said the company is not for sale and he has no interest in any sort of tie-up.”

Zuercher Kantonalbank analyst Patrik Schwendimann said Arnault would like to acquire Richemont because this would give him market leadership in the highly attractive jewellery business.

“This would be the missing jewel in his crown,” Schwendimann said. “But he will never achieve this in a hostile manner. Bernard Arnault would have to convince Johann Rupert in a friendly manner.”

Arnault has been on charm offensive recently, saying in January that Rupert was an “outstanding leader” and that he did not want to “upset his strategy”.

He added: “I understand he wants to remain independent. I find that very good. If he wants support to maintain his independence, I’ll be there.”

Richemont last month unveiled a management overhaul, promoting Nicolas Bos, head of its Van Cleef & Arpels jewellery brand, to become group CEO.

Still, Rupert said he was not reducing his role in the company he created.

“I’m not stepping back but I’m asking Nicolas to assume some of the direct line reporting,” the 74-year-old said last month.

Reuters

MARC HASENFUSS: The other side of redoubtable Richemont

Sticking to jewellery and specialist watchmaking could make a big difference to the luxury brands giant’s longer-term performance
Opinion
5 days ago

R820m payday for Richemont bosses

Johann Rupert was paid a rand equivalent of R69m for his efforts as board chair
Companies
1 week ago

Richemont’s value rockets more than R280bn so far in 2024

Luxury goods group’s market cap rises to R1.664-trillion as uptick in key market China boosts shopping demand
Companies
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Standard Bank sees two repo rate cuts this year
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Takealot slams Shein, Temu for harming SA’s ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Naspers bosses back Media24’s digital strategy ...
Companies
4.
Christo Wiese’s Invicta falls back in love with ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Ibex raises R9bn from Pepkor share placing
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

MARC HASENFUSS: The other side of redoubtable Richemont

Opinion / Editor's Note

THE FINANCE GHOST: Learnings from London

Opinion

Court steps in over LVMH unit’s labour exploitation

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.