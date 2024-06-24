Former employee wins case against Jewellery Council
24 June 2024 - 05:00
A former accountant at the Jewellery Council of SA was awarded R190,000 in a dispute with the council’s CEO over a R2.5m marketing campaign after taking the matter to the labour court.
The accountant, Andira Maharaj, was dismissed in 2021 after being found guilty in a disciplinary hearing of gross disrespect towards the council’s CEO, Lorna Lloyd...
