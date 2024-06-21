E-commerce is a disruptor for retail as we know it. So much so, that the SA Revenue Service is having a sit-down with players affected by the Shein-Temu tax hike today. According to Deloitte, the local e-commerce sector is valued at R71bn and is projected to grow to R225bn by 2025.
Business Day TV sat down with Kewyn Buttle, e-commerce manager at Gecko International, for more insight.
WATCH: SA’s e-commerce boom
Business Day TV spoke to e-commerce manager at Gecko International, Kewyn Buttle
