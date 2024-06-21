Companies / Retail & Consumer

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: SA’s e-commerce boom

Business Day TV spoke to e-commerce manager at Gecko International, Kewyn Buttle

21 June 2024 - 15:58
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF.COM
Picture: 123RF.COM

E-commerce is a disruptor for retail as we know it. So much so, that the SA Revenue Service is having a sit-down with players affected by the Shein-Temu tax hike today. According to Deloitte, the local e-commerce sector is valued at R71bn and is projected to grow to R225bn by 2025.

Business Day TV sat down with Kewyn Buttle, e-commerce manager at Gecko International, for more insight.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Property owner exposes Pick n Pay’s woes
Companies / Industrials
2.
Court tells Woolworths to reinstate worker after ...
Companies
3.
Nedbank clears hurdle in bid to liquidate owner ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Hennessy crowns SA as its third-largest ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Vodacom fires 631 workers over fraud
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.