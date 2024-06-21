La Lucia Mall is a Growthpoint owned-asset. Picture: SUPPLIED
According to the Clur Shopping Centre Index, trading density levels for prime retail space in SA dipped in the first quarter, but on the bright side, the rate of contraction was more muted than it was over the last six months of last year. Business Day TV spoke to Belinda Clur, MD of Clur international, about the index and its findings.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: SA experiences national dip in prime retail trading space
Business Day TV spoke to Clur international MD Belinda Clur
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.