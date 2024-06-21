Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: SA experiences national dip in prime retail trading space

Business Day TV spoke to Clur international MD Belinda Clur

21 June 2024 - 15:31
by Business Day TV
La Lucia Mall is a Growthpoint owned-asset. Picture: SUPPLIED
La Lucia Mall is a Growthpoint owned-asset. Picture: SUPPLIED

According to the Clur Shopping Centre Index, trading density levels for prime retail space in SA dipped in the first quarter, but on the bright side, the rate of contraction was more muted than it was over the last six months of last year. Business Day TV spoke to Belinda Clur, MD of Clur international, about the index and its findings.

