Shein hikes prices ahead of listing to boost profit

A view of a Shein pop-up store at a mall in Singapore. File photo: EDGAR SU/REUTERS
London — Fast fashion retailer Shein, known for its Chinese-made $5 tops and $10 dresses, has hiked prices by over a third on some core products, in a move likely to boost revenues ahead of its planned initial public offering (IPO), according to an analysis of its pricing strategy.
Shein’s average price hikes exceeded those of its rivals H&M and Zara, according to data from London-based research firm Edited, which compared prices on June 1 with a year earlier. Shein declined to comment.
The company operates an online marketplace selling an array of merchandise, though its main business is making and selling Shein’s own brands, primarily women’s clothing.
Shein taps a network of largely Chinese-based suppliers, which buck traditional manufacturing processes by taking small initial orders and scaling up based on demand. Most of the clothing Shein sells is made in Guangzhou by about 5,400 suppliers.
Though Shein doesn’t disclose financial data publicly, Coresight Research estimates that its revenue will reach $50bn this year, a 55% jump over last year.
Making its core women’s clothing lines more expensive and getting more outside brands to sell on its site could help Shein to hit that sales figure and boost profits.
“Shein has seen very strong momentum recently, which could play favourably into its IPO plans,” said Erik Lautier, e-commerce expert at consultancy AlixPartners.
As Shein prepares for its IPO, it faces the higher costs of being a publicly listed company. It must also comply with new EU regulations on online platforms that could add to its expenses, putting pressure on profit margins.
In the US, Shein’s biggest market by sales, the company hiked the average price for women’s dresses by 28% in the year to June 1, to $28.51, the Edited data showed. While still well below the average for an H&M dress ($40.97) or a Zara dress ($79.69) in the US, Shein upped prices by a bigger percentage than its rivals over the same period, according to the data.
On Shein’s UK site, a dress cost £24.12 on average, 15% more than a year ago, while the average dress across France, Germany, Italy and Spain was 36% more expensive.
Shein wants to show that it can sustain its recent growth and sell more higher-priced products ahead of its stock market listing, retail experts say.
“If they can demonstrate that these prices stick, then the valuation increases significantly,” said Alex Romanenko, head of retail at pricing consultancy Pearson Ham Group.
Shein is seeking a valuation of about £50bn in a London listing, Sky News has reported. The company declined to comment on its IPO plans or valuation.
Having gained market share with rock-bottom prices, Shein’s price increases were also aimed at boosting profit margins before listing, Romanenko said.
In the US, the biggest price increase was in footwear, with the average pair of shoes on its site selling for $40.7, up from $25.30 a year ago. That partly reflects Shein bringing other brands onto the platform, such as sneaker brand Skechers, which sells shoes ranging from $32 to $174 on shein.com. Skechers declined to comment on how its sales on Shein have been performing.
Overall, Shein’s growth was bound to slow in its more established markets such as the US and the UK, said Louise Deglise-Favre, apparel market analyst at GlobalData. “On a global level Shein may be able to sustain similar levels of growth as it continues to enter and develop into new markets, strategically increase some of its prices or through acquisitions,” she added.
The US accounted for 28% of Shein’s sales in 2023, GlobalData estimates, with Germany and the UK the second- and third-biggest markets. Shein also makes significant revenues in Brazil and Mexico, and is growing rapidly in other emerging markets.
However, price hikes could only go so far to boost Shein’s revenues, Lautier said, as higher prices typically affect the share of visits to the site that turn into purchases. To drive sales growth further, Shein will have to bring more people to its platform, and get them to visit more frequently.
Bring it on: TFG challenges Shein, Temu and Amazon
MICHAEL AVERY: Patel powerless to stop Chinese e-commerce tsunami
TFG tries to sew up the margin
Regulatory changes mean small e-commerce parcels will be taxed at higher rate
No-tariff shipments hit US customs speed bump
Shein's labour practices 'need scrutiny' ahead of possible London listing
