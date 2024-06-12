Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Unpacking Spar’s half-year results

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Angelo Swartz

12 June 2024 - 18:49
Picture: SUPPLIED.
Picture: SUPPLIED.

Business Day TV sat down with Spar CEO Angelo Swartz for a closer look at the group’s half-year results and the firm’s progress in disposing of its Polish business.

Spar CFO Mark Godfrey to retire at end of 2024

Meanwhile shares jumped 10% on Wednesday after Spar said it signed key salient terms with a third party regarding its Polish unit’s disposal
