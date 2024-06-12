Spar shares jump on news of signing terms for Poland disposal
12 June 2024 - 08:23
UPDATED 12 June 2024 - 19:11
Shares in Spar jumped almost 12% on Wednesday after the group announced it had reached a milestone and signed salient terms with a third party, in respect of the disposal of its Polish operations.
The food retail group also revised its previously guided R2.5bn capex for the 2024 financial year, saying it will spend about R800m less than initially planned, to conserve cash...
