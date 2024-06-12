Spar shares jump 8% on news of signing terms for Poland disposal
Spar says all regions experienced inflationary cost pressures and prolonged higher interest rates
12 June 2024 - 08:23
UPDATED 12 June 2024 - 10:03
Shares in Spar jumped more than 8% in early trade on Wednesday after the group announced it had reached a significant milestone and signed key salient terms with a third party, in respect of the disposal of its Polish operations.
In an announcement on Wednesday, it said the interested party had expressed its commitment to continue operating the Spar brand in Poland...
