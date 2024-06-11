Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Premier declares maiden dividend as it reports ‘robust’ results

Business Day TV speaks to Premier Group CEO Kobus Gertenbach

11 June 2024 - 21:37
Lancewood is one of the brands owned by food producer Libstar. Picture: SUPPLIED
Lancewood is one of the brands owned by food producer Libstar. Picture: SUPPLIED

Food producer Premier Group has declared a maiden dividend of 220c after posting a “robust” set of results, with headline earnings per share increasing by 17.4%. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Kobus Gertenbach for more insight.

