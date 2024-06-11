Premier declares maiden dividend as it reports ‘robust’ results
The group says its Millbake division benefited from the upgrades of several bakeries and wheat mills, which improved efficiency
11 June 2024 - 09:09
Food producer Premier Group has reported a “robust” set of results, with profit increasing 16% in the year ended March.
Revenue increased 3.6% to R18.6bn, with the Millbake and Groceries and International categories contributing 3.7% and 3.3% of this growth respectively. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.