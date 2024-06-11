Diageo sells Guinness Nigeria unit to Singapore company

A sign is seen at the headquarters of Diageo in London, UK. File photo: TOBY MELVILLE/REUTERS
Lagos — Singapore-based consumer group Tolaram on Tuesday agreed to buy Diageo’s 58.02% shareholding in Guinness Nigeria and enter into long-term licence and royalty agreements, the Nigerian brewer said in a statement.
Diageo, which makes Johnnie Walker Scotch and Smirnoff vodka, will retain ownership of the Guinness brand, which it will licence to Guinness Nigeria, along with locally manufactured Diageo ready-to-drink and mainstream spirits.
The transaction is expected to be completed during the 2025 financial year subject to regulatory approvals in Nigeria.
Guinness declared a loss before tax of 56-billion naira ($38.23m) in the first quarter of 2024 compared with a 2.71-billion naira profit during the same period in 2023.
