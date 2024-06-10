Oceana reports strong first-half performance

Oceana Group delivered a strong performance, with earnings soaring 85% as US-based Daybrook reported record first-half earnings and Lucky Star experienced improved second-quarter canned food sales volumes.
The group’s revenue from continuing operations was up 12.1% at R5bn for the six months to end-March, while profit from continuing operations increased by 74.2% to R716m.
Headline earnings per share (HEPS) were 84.6% higher at 578.8c. An interim dividend of 195c was declared, an increase of 50%.
The group said in a statement that Daybrook’s exceptional performance was due to higher opening inventory levels, which enabled the business to capitalise on higher fish oil sales volumes at record dollar prices.
Loss from joint ventures of R25m related to the Westbank Fishing operation, which was in its off season for most of the period.
Lucky Star reported improved sales volumes in the second quarter.
Canned fish volumes declined by 3.3%, with overall canned food volumes down 20.8%, compounded by a canned meat shortage during the transition from outsourced to in-house manufacturing.
Local canning production volumes reduced as planned by 41.2% to 1.5-million cartons due to the decision to close both west coast plants earlier than usual to implement the factory upgrades, which were completed in mid-January.
Africa fishmeal and fish oil sales volumes reduced by 15.1% to 5,044 tonnes due to lower opening inventory levels. The upgrade of the St Helena Bay fishmeal facility was completed in mid-January, while the major upgrade to the Laaiplek fishmeal facility resulted in the plant being closed for the entire period.
The group said market demand for wild caught species was expected to remain firm, with the second-half performance largely dependent on catch rates in SA and Namibia. The Desert Diamond (horse mackerel) and Realeka (hake) vessels are expected to return to sea in the second half as planned.
The group’s three-year capital investment programme to upgrade its processing facilities and vessels was expected to start delivering direct efficiency gains and benefit second-half operational performance, it said.
Oceana reports strong first-half performance
Group expects market demand for wild caught species to remain firm
mackenziej@arena.africa
