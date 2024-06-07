Bring it on: TFG challenges Shein, Temu and Amazon
Local retailer’s e-commerce platform, Bash, reports turnover growth of 44% for the financial year
07 June 2024 - 11:18
UPDATED 09 June 2024 - 19:36
Retail group TFG is unfazed by competition from Chinese outfits Shein and Temu and US e-commerce behemoth Amazon — with group CEO Anthony Thunström bullish on winning further market share in SA after a record 2023 financial year.
The company’s annual results to end-March show it had a winning streak in taking market share from rivals — a performance that saw its revenue breach the R60bn mark for the first time...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.