RCL Foods shares jump as shareholders approve Rainbow’s listing
Just after 10am, RCL Foods’ share price was up 7.7% at R11.18 after touching an earlier high of R11.55
04 June 2024 - 10:49
Shares in RCL Foods were up more than 7% in early trade on Tuesday after its shareholders approved the listing and unbundling of the group’s poultry operation, Rainbow.
Just after 10am RCL Foods’ share price was up 7.7% at R11.18 after touching an earlier high of R11.55...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.