Rainbow to list on JSE on June 26
RCL shareholders have approved the listing and unbundling of the group’s poultry operation
04 June 2024 - 07:52
Rainbow Chicken’s shares will start trading on the main board of the JSE on June 26, RCL Foods said on Tuesday.
This follows RCL shareholders’ approval on Monday of the listing and unbundling of the group’s poultry operation...
