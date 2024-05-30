Woolworths expects more than 20% fall in full-year earnings
Trading conditions so far in the second half have proved tougher than expected for the group’s apparel businesses, the retailer says
30 May 2024 - 07:37
Woolworths Holdings expects its earnings for the 53 weeks to June 30 to be more than 20% lower than those reported for the previous year, it said on Thursday.
The decline is partly a result of the inclusion of the David Jones business and the profit on disposal in the group’s 2023 results, it said in a statement...
