Read the latest e-paper

E-Editions: Business Day and Financial Mail Online
Read Now
Companies / Retail & Consumer

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Can things get better for Pick n Pay?

Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor Marc Hasenfuss

30 May 2024 - 15:38
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Pick n Pay. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Pick n Pay. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Pick n Pay has announced a radical change to how the company will be run and it comes at a time when the retailer is trying to turn itself around.

For more detail on whether the move can save the business, Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail editor Marc Hasenfuss.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Discovery Bank dangles R12bn carrot to homeowners
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Inside the battle for control of 3Sixty Life’s ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
With the BHP bid dead, Anglo must deliver
Companies / Mining
4.
SA’s only private coal-fired power station ...
Companies / Energy
5.
BHP walks away from Anglo deal
Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.