Italtile appoints new COO and CFO
Brandon Wood has been appointed COO and Lamar Booysen has been named CFO
30 May 2024 - 10:05
Bathroomware group Italtile says current CFO Brandon Wood will be appointed COO and will remain an executive director, while Lamar Booysen, current group finance executive, will be appointed CFO and executive director.
The board said the appointments were aligned with the group’s long-standing succession plan and ongoing strategy to enhance depth of management in the business. ..
