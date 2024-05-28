Pepkor’s first-half profit falls as pressure on consumers persists
The potential for expansion in Brazil remains compelling, the group says
28 May 2024 - 08:40
Pepkor has reported a 3% decline in profit at the halfway stage of the financial year as consumers remain financially constrained. Profit for the period from continuing operations for the six months ended March declined to R2.77bn from R2.86bn a year ago, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
Including discontinued operations, profit was down 17.7% at R2.47bn...
