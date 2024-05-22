Southern Sun profits jump as local and international tourism normalises
Strong demand for conferencing and events also contributed to the jump in earnings
22 May 2024 - 10:13
Southern Sun has reported a jump in full-year earnings as it benefited from the restructuring it started during the Covid-19 period and the exposure of its hotels in the Western Cape to a strong tourism, business travel and event-related year.
Profit for the year ended March from continuing operations rose to R856m from R741m. while total revenue increased 19% to R6bn, it said in a statement on Wednesday. ..
