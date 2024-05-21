Companies / Retail & Consumer

Macy’s raises annual profit forecast

21 May 2024 - 14:51
by Anuja Bharat Mistry and Ananya Mariam Rajesh
A Macy’s department store in Austin, Texas. Picture: REUTERS/MOHAMMAD KHURSHEED
Bengaluru — Bloomingdale’s owner Macy’s raised its annual profit forecast on Tuesday, signalling that efforts to reduce costs by closing underperforming stores and trimming jobs were starting to pay off.

Shares of the New York-based company were up 3% before the bell after it also beat first-quarter profit estimates.

Macy’s in February decided to shutter about 150 stores by 2026 as part of a new plan, which is expected to help save $100m in costs this year. The company is also opening 15 Bloomingdale’s locations and at least 30 new Bluemercury stores as it banks on its better performing brands to drive growth.

Macy’s now expects annual adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.55-$2.90, compared with its previous forecast of $2.45-$2.85.

The company, which continues to see 2024 as a transition and investment year, said the outlook also accounted for consumers being discerning in their discretionary purchases.

The company expects fiscal 2024 net sales to be in the range of $22.3bn-$22.9bn compared to a previous forecast of $22.2bn-$22.9bn.

Still, merchandise margin declined 100 basis points due to additional discounting for slower-moving warm weather products, pushing its gross margin rate to 39.2% from 40% a year earlier.

Macy’s net sales fell 2.7% to $4.85bn. Analysts on average had expected sales to drop 2.42% to $4.86bn, according to London Stock Exchange Group data.

Reuters 

