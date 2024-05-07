The Covid-19 pandemic was devastating for the restaurant industry, with lockdown restrictions taking an enormous toll on the sector.
Now, after the pandemic, the industry is dealing with a constrained consumer environment due to high interest rates and elevated inflation. But this has not stopped restaurant chain Tashas from expanding into London and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Sideris, the founder and CEO of Tashas Group, about the industry after the pandemic.
WATCH: How the restaurant industry is recovering from Covid-19
Business Day TV spoke to Tashas Group founder and CEO Natasha Sideris
