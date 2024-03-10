Companies / Retail & Consumer

Pick n Pay franchise battle heads to court

Baladakis brothers say they have closed some stores ahead of liquidation hearing on March 12

10 March 2024 - 18:06
by Katharine Child

Pick n Pay franchisees John and Peter Baladakis say they have closed some of their stores in Benoni, Edenvale and Kempton Park pending a liquidation hearing on Tuesday. 

However, the stores are technically under the control of Pick n Pay, which has undertaken legal processes to recover more than R200m of debt, making it unclear whether the Baladakis brothers are authorised to take such action...

