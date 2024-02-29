Pepkor to sell The Building Company
Pepkor is selling The Building Company to members of the firm’s management and private equity group the Capitalworks for R1.2bn.
29 February 2024 - 08:37
This comes after the Competition Commission blocked the sale to SA’s largest building retailer, Cashbuild, in 2021 due to concern it would create a dominant hardware firm, with a monopoly in certain towns...
