Investors warm to rise in Dis-Chem revenue
Share price increases the most in nearly four months on news of strong sales growth
25 February 2024 - 18:11
Pharmacy group Dis-Chem says its business had a strong performance in the first five months of its second half, driven by an increase in group revenue of more than 10%.
The group — worth R26bn on the JSE — reported revenue growth of 12.2% for the period September 1-January 28, from the prior comparable period. This was driven by growth in its retail, whole and external businesses...
