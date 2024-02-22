Theft of R15.5m at Premier Fishing due to fraud, not cybercrime
On Monday, controlling-stake holder AEEI said it was a cyberattack, but changed its tune on Thursday, saying it was fraud
22 February 2024 - 11:07
The mystery of the millions of rand siphoned from the account of fishing group Premier Fishing took a new turn on Thursday, when the company’s majority shareholder, African Equity Empowerment Investments (AEEI), said it was fraud and not a cyberattack that led to the money being stolen, as initially told to the market.
AEEI, which owns a controlling stake of 56.23% in Premier Fishing, said on Monday that the fishing group fell victim to a cyberattack in November, which saw $820,000 (R15.5m) transferred from its bank account to “an unknown third party”...
