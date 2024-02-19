Companies / Retail & Consumer

Whirlpool sells 24% stake of Indian unit via block deals

Goldman Sachs is advising Whirlpool on the deal

19 February 2024 - 16:49
by M Sriram
A Whirlpool washing machine on sale in New Delhi, India, August 27 2013. Picture: ANINDITO MUKHERJEE/REUTERS
Mumbai — Appliance maker Whirlpool is selling a 24% stake in its Indian unit this week for up to $451m through block deals, according to a term sheet, amid record share offerings on the country’s stock market.

Whirlpool plans to sell the stake at a price of 1,230 rupees a share, a 7.6% discount to Monday’s closing price. It aims to complete the deal by Wednesday.

Goldman Sachs is advising Whirlpool on the deal, the term sheet showed. Goldman and Whirlpool did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Whirlpool said in a US filing in November that it planned sell the stake in a bid to reduce debt.

The company’s profit fell for a sixth straight quarter in the three months to end-December as it faced rising competition and price pressures.

It will sell a minimum of 190-million shares in the Indian unit, worth $282m at the proposed sale price, with the option to offer an extra 11.4-million, which would be worth an additional $169m.

India’s benchmark stock indices are near record highs, lifted by an economic growth rate higher than many other large countries and the expectation of political continuity in an election later this year.

Investors including Blackstone, Alipay and SoftBank have raised a combined $1bn through selling stakes in Indian portfolio companies in the past year or so, giving other investors more confidence about offloading large amounts of shares.

Reuters

