Cash Crusaders faces sword after franchisee revolt
Franchisees responsible for 40% of its royalty fees have broken away and formed a rival outfit
30 January 2024 - 05:00
Cash Crusaders, a dealer in second-hand goods, is in a precarious financial position after franchisees responsible for 40% of its royalty fees broke away from the group and formed a rival outfit.
A group of Cape Town franchisees walked away in late September 2023 after a falling out and renamed themselves Cash Xchange, using different colouring and signage...
