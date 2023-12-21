Tribunal confirms Spar’s end to exclusive leases
Retailer joins Pick n Pay and Shoprite in agreeing not to block each other from entering the same shopping malls from 2027
21 December 2023 - 13:40
The Competition Tribunal has approved Spar’s agreement to end exclusive leases by 2026, making it a final and binding order.
Spar joins Pick n Pay and the Shoprite group in agreeing not to block each other from entering the same shopping malls from 2027. ..
