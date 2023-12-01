Tiger Brands reports annual profit fall as it sells lower volumes
Constrained consumers are looking for cheaper options
Food producer and consumer goods company Tiger Brands reported a decline in annual profit as it sold lower volumes and felt the impact of struggling consumers looking for cheaper products in tough economic times, characterised by high food inflation, elevated interest rates, poor economic growth and ongoing power cuts.
The company, whose brands include Jungle Oats, Tastic rice, Purity baby food, Fatti’s & Moni’s pasta, Koo tinned foods, Mrs Balls chutney, reported on Friday in its results for the year to end-September that revenue rose 9.9% to R37.4bn, driven by price inflation of 11%, meaning the group sold lower volumes...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.