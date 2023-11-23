Mr Price’s interim profit and volumes fall as consumers struggle
The fashion retailer is the latest company to flag issues at local harbours
23 November 2023 - 08:02
Fashion retailer Mr Price sold lower volumes on a comparable basis in its latest interim results and reported a fall in profit as consumers grappled with high inflation and interest rate hikes leading to less disposable income.
The company, valued at about R38.1bn on the JSE, said on Thursday in its results for the 26 weeks to the end-September that it expects this trend to continue in 2024 as “the recovery in employment has lagged economic activity and real wage growth has been negative” and believes the interest rate cycle with improve in the middle of 2024...
