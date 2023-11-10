TFG reports fall in interim profit despite growing sales
Clothing manufacturer and retailer felt the impact of consumers coming under strain
10 November 2023 - 10:12
TFG has reported a fall in interim profit despite selling more as muted consumer demand and less disposable income resulted in tough trading conditions for the clothing manufacturer and retailer.
Businesses and individuals have felt the impact of high inflation, interest rate hikes, the impact of power cuts, unemployment and more, along with taxi strikes and flooding in the Western Cape, and more...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.