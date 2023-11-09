Local sales volumes fall for Truworths
But its Office shoe chain in the UK grew sales 18.9% — 38.8% in rand currency to R2.1bn
09 November 2023 - 11:34
Truworths sold 8% fewer items in SA in the 17 weeks to nearly the end of October, as constrained consumers cut back on spending, it said on Thursday.
However, the clothing retailer recorded double-digit growth in its UK shoe business, where it finally exited its seven German stores in a move that set it on a path for even better results abroad. ..
