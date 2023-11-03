Dis-Chem’s interim profit slides as expenses grow
Pharmacy group says weaker performance was a result of constrained economic conditions, higher interest rates and cost of load-shedding
03 November 2023 - 09:17
Pharmacy group Dis-Chem reported a decline in profit despite reporting an increase in revenue as its expenses outpaced the growth in like-for-like revenue.
The company, valued at about R21.5bn on the JSE, said on Friday in its results for the six months to end-August that headline earnings per share (HEPS), a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, declined 17.2% to 58.2c and profit 16.8% to R518.4m...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.