Companies / Retail & Consumer

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: SA’s buy-now-pay-later landscape

Business Day TV speaks to Happy Pay CEO Wesley Billett

20 October 2023 - 15:45
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

SA’s buy-now-pay-later sector boomed during the pandemic and has a projected cumulative annual growth rate of 35% between 2022 and 2027.

Business Day TV spoke to Happy Pay CEO Wesley Billett about the industry’s trends and its implications for the credit system.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Tiger Brands share price leaps after naming new ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
EXCLUSIVE: Inside the high-stakes jobs juggle ...
Companies / Industrials
3.
SanlamAllianz sets its dividend payout ratio at ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Q & A: SA Reit Association CEO Joanne Solomon on ...
Companies / Property
5.
NEWS ANALYSIS: How does Pick n Pay recover with a ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.