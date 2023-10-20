WATCH: SA’s buy-now-pay-later landscape

Business Day TV talks to Ricus Reeders from PSG Wealth Ruimsig
Movie shows what can be achieved when people are willing to live, eat and grieve together
The National Prosecuting Authority has recovered R66m so far
DA walks out of National Assembly in protest at speaker’s ruling on comments by MP Glynnis Breytenbach
Noel Doyle will be replaced by former Premier Foods CEO Tjaart Kruger
Business Day TV spoke to independent analyst Roelof Botha
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Steven Kenny, manager for architecture and engineering at Axis Communications.
This burst in less than a millisecond unleashed the amount of energy our sun emits in three decades, researchers said
We shall be talking All Blacks-Ireland, France-Springboks in 2023 for generations to come
SA’s buy-now-pay-later sector boomed during the pandemic and has a projected cumulative annual growth rate of 35% between 2022 and 2027. Business Day TV spoke to Happy Pay CEO Wesley Billett about the industry’s trends and its implications for the credit system.
NEWS LEADER
