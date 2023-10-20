Tiger Brands appoints new CEO to tackle challenges
Noel Doyle will be replaced by former Premier Foods CEO Tjaart Kruger
20 October 2023 - 09:39
Tiger Brands CEO Noel Doyle is stepping down as the leader of the food producer and consumer goods company, saying it needs new leadership to “respond to the challenges currently facing the company”.
Doyle has been at the company for more than 20 years, but will be replaced by insider and former Premier Foods CEO Tjaart Kruger at the start of the next month after signing a 26-month contract...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.