Christo Wiese’s Titan Fincap Solutions sells nearly R1bn in Shoprite shares, say reports

The subsidiary of a company owned by Wiese sold more than 3.8-million shares

14 October 2023 - 11:08
by Staff Writer
Christo Wiese. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
A subsidiary of one of Christo Wiese’s companies has sold Shoprite shares to the tune of nearly R1bn, according to media reports.

News24 reported that a notice to shareholders said a total of 3, 831,164 of Shoprite shares had been sold by Titan Fincap Solutions at an average of R245 per share. 

The total of the transaction was R938.64m.

Titan Fincap Solutions is a subsidiary of Wiese’s Titan Premier Investments.

Business Times reported in September that Shoprite recorded record market share growth numbers and is looking to spend R8.5bn in the 2024 financial year on expansions. 

Shoprite had surpassed R200bn in sales for the first time in the year ending July 2, and achieved an annual market share of 33,9%, according to the report. 

It owns Checkers, USave, OK and Computicket. 

Jooste was not just Steinhoff CEO, he embodied the company, tribunal finds

The former Steinhoff boss will now have to fork out more than R20m in fines
Companies
2 weeks ago

Raymond Ackerman hailed as exceptional retailer and statesman at memorial

Pick n Pay nonexecutive director Audrey Mothupi said Ackerman was the ‘kindest and most humble and deeply caring person I have ever worked with’
National
1 month ago

CHRIS GILMOUR: Blood, toil, tears and sweat

Returning CEO Sean Summers faces a daunting task rescuing Pick n Pay — and speed is of the essence
Opinion
3 days ago
