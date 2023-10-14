Christo Wiese’s Titan Fincap Solutions sells nearly R1bn in Shoprite shares, say reports

Rising geopolitical risks in the Middle East are weighing on stocks
A subsidiary of one of Christo Wiese’s companies has sold Shoprite shares to the tune of nearly R1bn, according to media reports.
News24 reported that a notice to shareholders said a total of 3, 831,164 of Shoprite shares had been sold by Titan Fincap Solutions at an average of R245 per share.
The total of the transaction was R938.64m.
Titan Fincap Solutions is a subsidiary of Wiese’s Titan Premier Investments.
Business Times reported in September that Shoprite recorded record market share growth numbers and is looking to spend R8.5bn in the 2024 financial year on expansions.
Shoprite had surpassed R200bn in sales for the first time in the year ending July 2, and achieved an annual market share of 33,9%, according to the report.
It owns Checkers, USave, OK and Computicket.
