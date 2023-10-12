Companies / Retail & Consumer

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: SA Breweries’ $106bn takeover’s costly lessons

Business Day TV talks to Financial Mail’s Ann Crotty about this high-stakes deal

12 October 2023 - 16:37
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/VLADISLAVS GORNIKS
Picture: 123RF/VLADISLAVS GORNIKS

The 2016 acquisition of SA Breweries by Anheuser-Busch — a colossal $106bn deal — remains a stark warning about the dangers of huge takeovers.

While it initially looked like a great move for SAB shareholders, it turned out to be a major problem for AB InBev.

Business Day TV discussed this high-stakes deal with the Financial Mail’s Ann Crotty.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: SA Breweries’ $106bn takeover’s costly ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
WATCH: Karooooo posts 9% rise in interim profit
Companies / Innovation
3.
Union widens strike to Ford’s biggest plant
Companies
4.
Fast Retailing forecasts profit rise as it aims ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Walgreens expects to miss profit estimates
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.