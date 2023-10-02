Sean Summers returns to Pick n Pay as CEO
The former executive will come back from abroad to take over from Dutchman Pieter Boone who joined the retailer two-and-a-half years ago
02 October 2023 - 08:46
Former Pick n Pay CEO Sean Summers will be returning to Pick n Pay to take the helm again as the group’s core grocery business struggles.
He will return from abroad to take over from Dutchman Pieter Boone who joined the retailer two-and-a-half years ago. Pick n Pay announced it would record its first yet loss in the half year to end-August as its main brand struggles amid growing competition from Checkers...
