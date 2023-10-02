Sean Summers returns to Pick n Pay as CEO
The former executive will come back from abroad to take over from Dutchman Pieter Boone, who joined the retailer two-and-a-half years ago
02 October 2023 - 08:46
UPDATED 02 October 2023 - 13:21
Former CEO Sean Summers will be returning to Pick n Pay to take the helm again as the group’s core grocery business struggles, with its present boss having been asked to leave by the board.
The announcement was made as Pick n Pay issued a dire trading statement detailing its headline losses per share of R1.29-R1.49 for the half-year to end-August...
