Companies / Retail & Consumer

Walmart streamlines job titles

01 October 2023 - 17:49
by GursimranKaur Mehar
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

New York — Walmart says it will streamline job titles across its corporate staff to ensure it remains competitive.

“We’re in the process of updating our approach to campus office jobs to ensure we remain competitive in today’s environment, better reflect the work being done today, while streamlining job titles across our campus office roles,” a Walmart spokesperson said in a statement.

While some staff will receive a new job title, their roles, responsibilities, type of work and base pay will not change, the retailer said.

Corporate employees at Walmart and Sam’s Club, its warehouse chain, will be reclassified into fewer groups of possible titles and, in some cases, pay changes will go into effect, starting in November.

Stock option awards to the staff will stay the same or even increase in many cases. About 4% of the staff will see a decrease in stock-option awards to ensure compensation is aligned across geographies, Walmart said.

Staff who will see a reduction in stock options will receive a stock grant to account for the change.

The change is “good compensation hygiene” and ensures Walmart is “appropriately rewarding similar levels of work”, The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news, quoted Walmart’s head of global total rewards, Kim Lupo, as saying.

In September, Walmart changed the hourly starting wage structure for entry-level store workers. The change meant that store workers including cashiers, personal shoppers, stockers, self-checkout helpers and associates in departments such as sporting goods or electronics would all receive the same hourly starting wages that are paid at the store, instead of the previous different levels.

Reuters

Warm weather in northern hemisphere threatens holiday shopping season

With fourth-quarter temperatures expected to start off warm, stores carrying winter styles could end up with excess inventory
Companies
2 days ago

Shein targets US shoppers with quicker deliveries

Chinese e-commerce firm shifts shipping strategy  by sending more low-priced apparel and home goods to US warehouses
Companies
1 week ago

Target to hire 100,000 workers for holiday period, but sales may disappoint

A Mastercard report on Tuesday showed US retail sales could rise only by 3.7% for the period beginning November to December 24
Companies
1 week ago

US retailers Walmart and Centric Brands investigate supply chains in Cambodia

The probe follows allegations that inmates at Cambodia’s largest women’s prison were illegally employed to produce garments for export
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Outgoing Transnet finance chief Dlamini named ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Annual pay of Woolworths CEO more than triples to ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Sipho Pityana loses court bid to obtain Absa ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Listed property underperforms cash amid capital ...
Companies / Property
5.
BAE Systems wins £4bn contract for Aukus ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.