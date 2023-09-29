Will Switzerland be next on Spar’s chopping block?
A decision to leave Poland and Switzerland would allow Spar to focus on its successful business in Ireland
29 September 2023 - 16:17
With wholesaler Spar planning to leave Poland as soon as it can sell the business, it looks as though Switzerland will be next.
The wholesale business in Switzerland makes up less than 3% of that country’s retail market, posts low returns and has been struggling since the pandemic ended and borders opened. Locals do weekly or monthly shops over the border in Austria and Germany where groceries can be up to 60% cheaper...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.