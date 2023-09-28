Spar abandons costly Polish venture
Pandemic lockdowns and tech troubles added pressure, costing the wholesaler billions in lost sales
28 September 2023 - 10:35
Wholesaler Spar is exiting its investment in Poland where it continues to lose money, it said in a trading update on Thursday.
It also revealed it had lost R1.4bn in sales in the past 11 months to end-August due to its troubles with its SAP software rollout that left stores in its biggest region, KwaZulu-Natal, unable to order food and liquor from it. ..
