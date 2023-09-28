Pepco cuts profit outlook a second time in a month

Gdansk/London — Discount retailer Pepco Group has lowered its profit outlook for the second time in September, blaming an “increasingly challenging” trading environment in its core markets of Central and Eastern Europe.
The Warsaw-listed group, which owns the Pepco, Poundland and Dealz brands, had performed resiliently through the first year of the cost-of-living crisis but had cautioned in July that sales growth had started to slow.
It said on Thursday it had seen weaker consumer demand for its key clothing and general merchandise categories.
“This has resulted in lower-than-anticipated Pepco revenues during August, worsening in September, with negative like-for-like sales and weaker than expected performance from new stores,” it said.
The group said it had not, as yet, seen an expected recovery in gross margins as it continued to work through inventory from earlier in 2023 bought at a higher cost.
The landing of its autumn/winter collection in stores had also coincided with record warm weather in its core markets, resulting in weaker customer demand. The weaker sales, continued inflationary pressure on costs, and the drag from investment in new stores, meant a further cut to its earnings outlook.
It now expects full-year 2023 core earnings, or Ebitda, of about €750m, versus €731m in 2022.
Pepco shares were down as much as 5.5% shortly after the market opened.
The group had previously downgraded its outlook on September 12, when CEO Trevor Masters resigned and chair Andy Bond took on an executive role.
The group made further management changes on Thursday. Anand Patel, the MD of the Pepco business, has stepped down and been replaced by Barry Williams, the MD of Poundland. Austin Cooke, currently the COO of Poundland, has been promoted to MD.
A new group executive committee will undertake a strategy review. “It is clear that we need to refocus on delivering for our customers in our core business while delivering more measured growth,” said Bond.
“We need to improve profitability and cash generation in our established business alongside a more targeted growth plan in markets where we have an existing presence.”
Pepco cuts profit outlook a second time in a month
The group says it has seen weaker consumer demand in its key clothing and general merchandise categories
Gdansk/London — Discount retailer Pepco Group has lowered its profit outlook for the second time in September, blaming an “increasingly challenging” trading environment in its core markets of Central and Eastern Europe.
The Warsaw-listed group, which owns the Pepco, Poundland and Dealz brands, had performed resiliently through the first year of the cost-of-living crisis but had cautioned in July that sales growth had started to slow.
It said on Thursday it had seen weaker consumer demand for its key clothing and general merchandise categories.
“This has resulted in lower-than-anticipated Pepco revenues during August, worsening in September, with negative like-for-like sales and weaker than expected performance from new stores,” it said.
The group said it had not, as yet, seen an expected recovery in gross margins as it continued to work through inventory from earlier in 2023 bought at a higher cost.
The landing of its autumn/winter collection in stores had also coincided with record warm weather in its core markets, resulting in weaker customer demand. The weaker sales, continued inflationary pressure on costs, and the drag from investment in new stores, meant a further cut to its earnings outlook.
It now expects full-year 2023 core earnings, or Ebitda, of about €750m, versus €731m in 2022.
Pepco shares were down as much as 5.5% shortly after the market opened.
The group had previously downgraded its outlook on September 12, when CEO Trevor Masters resigned and chair Andy Bond took on an executive role.
The group made further management changes on Thursday. Anand Patel, the MD of the Pepco business, has stepped down and been replaced by Barry Williams, the MD of Poundland. Austin Cooke, currently the COO of Poundland, has been promoted to MD.
A new group executive committee will undertake a strategy review. “It is clear that we need to refocus on delivering for our customers in our core business while delivering more measured growth,” said Bond.
“We need to improve profitability and cash generation in our established business alongside a more targeted growth plan in markets where we have an existing presence.”
Reuters
French retailers may seek deep price cuts from food producers
Target to hire 100,000 workers for holiday period, but sales may disappoint
Spar technology chief quits after hitch in R1.8bn SAP rollout
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
H&M blames warm weather for sales slide
Jewellery firm Luxe placed in liquidation
Adidas’ expensive $500 shoes go on sale
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.